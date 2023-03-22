Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.26, but opened at $46.10. Foot Locker shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 2,256,860 shares trading hands.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

