Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

