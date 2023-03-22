Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

