Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,981,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

