Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

