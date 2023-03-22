Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE Trading Down 0.7 %
BCE opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
