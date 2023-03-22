Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 6.0 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.