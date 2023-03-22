Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

