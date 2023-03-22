Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.