Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.