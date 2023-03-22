George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$581,143.04 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04.
WN opened at C$164.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$169.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$138.77 and a 12-month high of C$181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
