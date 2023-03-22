George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$581,143.04 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04.

WN opened at C$164.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$169.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$138.77 and a 12-month high of C$181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.33.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

