Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Sells C$493,844.00 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Omar Ali Khan Saif sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$493,844.00.
Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.5 %
TSE GEI opened at C$22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.55. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.03 and a one year high of C$27.75.
Gibson Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Stories
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.