Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Sells C$493,844.00 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Omar Ali Khan Saif sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$493,844.00.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.55. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.03 and a one year high of C$27.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEI. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CSFB raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

