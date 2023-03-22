Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Position Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,711,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,901,000 after buying an additional 948,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 307,129 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 275,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $730.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

