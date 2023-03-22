GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Major Shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners Sells 740,747 Shares

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of GVP opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.24. GSE Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.20.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.
