GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Major Shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners Sells 740,747 Shares

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of GVP opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.24. GSE Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.20.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of GSE Systems

GSE Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 80,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 56,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.