Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.