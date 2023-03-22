Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.
HLIT stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80.
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
