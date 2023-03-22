Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.90. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 874,980 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
