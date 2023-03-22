Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.90. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 874,980 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

