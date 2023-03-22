Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,593 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 222.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

