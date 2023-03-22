Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,401 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 274.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after acquiring an additional 606,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.