Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,394 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.