Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,454 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,550 ($31.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,510 ($30.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

