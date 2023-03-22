Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 28,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PYPL opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
