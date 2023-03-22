Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,597,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 366,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 158,981 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 205.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

