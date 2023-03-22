Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,624,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 584.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 991,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.94.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

