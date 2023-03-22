Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

