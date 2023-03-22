Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 160,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,736,000 after buying an additional 580,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

