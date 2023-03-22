Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

