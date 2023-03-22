Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:BX opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

