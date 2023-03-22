Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.4 %

NOW stock opened at $445.46 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.42 and its 200-day moving average is $412.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

