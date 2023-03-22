Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,300,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.
Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.