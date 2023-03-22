Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,300,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.