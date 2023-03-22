Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

