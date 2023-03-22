Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

