Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

PLD opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

