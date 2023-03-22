Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 108,956 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:PZC opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.