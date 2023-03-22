Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,562 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $1,478,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

