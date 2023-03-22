Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MS opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.