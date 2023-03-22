Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,710 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,378,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

