Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,965 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

