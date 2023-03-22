Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,278 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

