Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $17,335,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 289,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 535,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 182,323 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $8,897,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,140.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,827 shares of company stock worth $12,746,776. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

