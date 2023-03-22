Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,065,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 106,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 151,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Stock Up 9.0 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

TFC stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.