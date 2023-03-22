Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,713 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,867,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 286,593 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7,051.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $517.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. This is an increase from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

