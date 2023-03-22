Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 221,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,462,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,490,000 after purchasing an additional 605,811 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.52. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

