Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $159,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

