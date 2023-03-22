Hormel Foods (HRL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL):
- 3/16/2023 – Hormel Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Hormel Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Hormel Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $41.00.
- 3/3/2023 – Hormel Foods was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.
- 3/3/2023 – Hormel Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2023 – Hormel Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $45.00.
- 3/2/2023 – Hormel Foods was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:HRL opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Featured Stories
