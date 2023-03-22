iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Denis Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00.
Shares of IAG opened at C$83.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$93.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
