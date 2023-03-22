iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Denis Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$83.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$93.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iA Financial Company Profile

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

