Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Stories

