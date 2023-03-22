Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

TSE:CVE opened at C$23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.72 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.30.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

