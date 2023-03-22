Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NDLS opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 661,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

