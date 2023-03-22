Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42.
Noodles & Company Price Performance
NDLS opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 661,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
