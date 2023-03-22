Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Asana by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120,270 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Asana by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Asana

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

