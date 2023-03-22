Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 5,265 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 213,668 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
