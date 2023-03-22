Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 5,265 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 213,668 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

